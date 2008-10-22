IMF Love Chief In ANOTHER Scandal: The Intern Edition

How does he have time to get any IMF work done?



NYT: The International Monetary Fund is looking at whether its chief, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, influenced the appointment of a 26-year-old political protégé to a sought-after internship in the IMF’s research department.

The managing director’s connection with Emilie Byhet was a focus of discussions this summer among a handful of IMF board members, who were fielding complaints from staffers about arbitrary personnel decisions. At the time, the staff was being reduced by about 500 slots. An IMF spokesman said that “there is no evidence of favoritism in this case,” in which Mr. Strauss-Kahn’s office recommended Ms. Byhet for the slot.

The board members decided against bringing the issue before the whole board, or intervening more broadly, individuals familiar with the deliberations said. Instead, they referred the matter to the legal department, which didn’t take further action.

