Check Out the IMF's New Ugly Growth Prospects For Countries All Around The World

Photo: Fire Horse Leo, Flickr
The IMF released its World Economic Outlook today and, to put it mildly, the new numbers are disappointing– most especially for developed economies.We’re looking at a slowdown the world over, partly due to economic shocks (think: Europe), and also partly due to a lack of aggressive, coordinated action to fight financial crises.
The worst part is that this is assuming the best. It assumes that Euro-zone leaders will be able to solve their problems, and that U.S. politicians can strike a healthy balance between debt reduction and fiscal stimulus. The IMF is also hoping that the market holds out.
Current Projections:
2011: 4.0
2012: 4.0
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.3
2012: -0.5
Current Projections:
2011: 6.4
2012: 6.1
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.2
2012: -0.3
Current Projections:
2011: 4.5
2012: 4.0
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.1
2012: -0.1
Current Projections:
2011: 3.8
2012: 3.6
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.9
2012: -0.4
Current Projections:
2011: 3.8
2012: 3.6
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.3
2012: 0
Current Projections:
2011: 5.3
2012: 5.6
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.1
2012: -0.1
Current Projections:
2011: 4.3
2012: 4.1
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.5
2012: -0.4
Current Projections:
2011: 9.5
2012: 9.0
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.1
2012: -0.5
Current Projections:
2011: 1.6
2012: 1.9
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.6
2012: -0.7
Current Projections:
2011: 2.7
2012: 1.3
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.5
2012: -0.7
Current Projections:
2011: 1.1
2012: 1.6
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.4
2012: -0.7
Current Projections:
2011: 1.7
2012: 1.4
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.4
2012: -0.5
Current Projections:
2011: 0.6
2012: 0.3
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.4
2012: -0.1
Current Projections:
2011: 0.8
2012: 1.1
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: 0
2012: -0.5
Current Projections:
2011: 2.1
2012: 1.9
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.8
2012: -0.7
Current Projections:
2011: -0.5
2012: 2.3
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: 0.2
2012: -0.6
Current Projections:
2011: 1.6
2012: 1.1
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -0.4
2012: -0.6
Current Projections:
2011: 1.5
2012: 1.8
Difference between June WEO projections:
2011: -1.0
2012: -0.9
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.