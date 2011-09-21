Check Out the IMF's New Ugly Growth Prospects For Countries All Around The World

Photo: Fire Horse Leo, Flickr

The IMF released its World Economic Outlook today and, to put it mildly, the new numbers are disappointing– most especially for developed economies.We’re looking at a slowdown the world over, partly due to economic shocks (think: Europe), and also partly due to a lack of aggressive, coordinated action to fight financial crises.



The worst part is that this is assuming the best. It assumes that Euro-zone leaders will be able to solve their problems, and that U.S. politicians can strike a healthy balance between debt reduction and fiscal stimulus. The IMF is also hoping that the market holds out.

The World Current Projections: 2011: 4.0 2012: 4.0 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.3 2012: -0.5 Emerging Economies Current Projections: 2011: 6.4 2012: 6.1 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.2 2012: -0.3 Latin America and the Caribbeans Current Projections: 2011: 4.5 2012: 4.0 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.1 2012: -0.1 Mexico Current Projections: 2011: 3.8 2012: 3.6 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.9 2012: -0.4 Brazil Current Projections: 2011: 3.8 2012: 3.6 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.3 2012: 0 The ASEAN 5: Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand Current Projections: 2011: 5.3 2012: 5.6 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.1 2012: -0.1 Russia Current Projections: 2011: 4.3 2012: 4.1 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.5 2012: -0.4 China Current Projections: 2011: 9.5 2012: 9.0 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.1 2012: -0.5 Advanced Economies Current Projections: 2011: 1.6 2012: 1.9 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.6 2012: -0.7 Germany Current Projections: 2011: 2.7 2012: 1.3 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.5 2012: -0.7 The United Kingdom Current Projections: 2011: 1.1 2012: 1.6 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.4 2012: -0.7 France Current Projections: 2011: 1.7 2012: 1.4 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.4 2012: -0.5 Italy Current Projections: 2011: 0.6 2012: 0.3 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.4 2012: -0.1 Spain Current Projections: 2011: 0.8 2012: 1.1 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: 0 2012: -0.5 Canada Current Projections: 2011: 2.1 2012: 1.9 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.8 2012: -0.7 Japan Current Projections: 2011: -0.5 2012: 2.3 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: 0.2 2012: -0.6 The Eurozone Current Projections: 2011: 1.6 2012: 1.1 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -0.4 2012: -0.6 The United States Current Projections: 2011: 1.5 2012: 1.8 Difference between June WEO projections: 2011: -1.0 2012: -0.9 And here are the first things to go if the IMF's hopes are dashed Brand New Numbers: Here's Who Will Get Slammed If Greece Goes Bust>>

