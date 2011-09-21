Check Out the IMF's New Ugly Growth Prospects For Countries All Around The World

The IMF released its World Economic Outlook today and, to put it mildly, the new numbers are disappointing– most especially for developed economies.We’re looking at a slowdown the world over, partly due to economic shocks (think: Europe), and also partly due to a lack of aggressive, coordinated action to fight financial crises.

The worst part is that this is assuming the best. It assumes that Euro-zone leaders will be able to solve their problems, and that U.S. politicians can strike a healthy balance between debt reduction and fiscal stimulus. The IMF is also hoping that the market holds out.

The World

Current Projections:

2011: 4.0

2012: 4.0

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.3

2012: -0.5

Emerging Economies

Current Projections:

2011: 6.4

2012: 6.1

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.2

2012: -0.3

Latin America and the Caribbeans

Current Projections:

2011: 4.5

2012: 4.0

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.1

2012: -0.1

Mexico

Current Projections:

2011: 3.8

2012: 3.6

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.9

2012: -0.4

Brazil

Current Projections:

2011: 3.8

2012: 3.6

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.3

2012: 0

The ASEAN 5: Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand

Current Projections:

2011: 5.3

2012: 5.6

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.1

2012: -0.1

Russia

Current Projections:

2011: 4.3

2012: 4.1

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.5

2012: -0.4

China

Current Projections:

2011: 9.5

2012: 9.0

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.1

2012: -0.5

Advanced Economies

Current Projections:

2011: 1.6

2012: 1.9

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.6

2012: -0.7

Germany

Current Projections:

2011: 2.7

2012: 1.3

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.5

2012: -0.7

The United Kingdom

Current Projections:

2011: 1.1

2012: 1.6

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.4

2012: -0.7

France

Current Projections:

2011: 1.7

2012: 1.4

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.4

2012: -0.5

Italy

Current Projections:

2011: 0.6

2012: 0.3

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.4

2012: -0.1

Spain

Current Projections:

2011: 0.8

2012: 1.1

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: 0

2012: -0.5

Canada

Current Projections:

2011: 2.1

2012: 1.9

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.8

2012: -0.7

Japan

Current Projections:

2011: -0.5

2012: 2.3

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: 0.2

2012: -0.6

The Eurozone

Current Projections:

2011: 1.6

2012: 1.1

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -0.4

2012: -0.6

The United States

Current Projections:

2011: 1.5

2012: 1.8

Difference between June WEO projections:

2011: -1.0

2012: -0.9

And here are the first things to go if the IMF's hopes are dashed

