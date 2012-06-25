Here's What We've Learned From All Of The Major Banking Crises Since 1970 [Charts]

Matthew Boesler
Lehman Brothers

The IMF recently put out an update to their Systemic Banking Crises Database, a report that examines data from banking crises that have occurred between 1970 and today.

The paper takes a look at the frequency of banking crises over the last 40 years.

It also examines how they relate to currency and sovereign debt crises and shows common policy responses to such events.

Banking crises happen in waves, and the 2008 crisis dwarfed previous others

The second half of the year is historically a bad time for financial stability since 1970

Double crises are relatively common whereas triple crises are not

Recent banking crises have usually preceded currency and sovereign debt crises

Note: T denotes the starting year of the banking crisis.

Crises have been common worldwide, but more than twice only in Argentina and the Congo

In responding to a banking crisis emerging economies sometimes freeze deposits while advanced ones provide more liquidity

On average, recent banking crises increased the debt/GDP ratio of advanced economies by 21 per cent

These are the 10 most expensive recent banking crises in terms of fiscal cost

These 10 recent banking crises caused the greatest increase in debt/GDP ratios

And these 10 recent banking crises caused the greatest drop in production

Advanced banking systems would take big losses if their assets were marked to market (ie written down to market value)

