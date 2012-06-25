Here's What We've Learned From All Of The Major Banking Crises Since 1970 [Charts]

The IMF recently put out an update to their Systemic Banking Crises Database, a report that examines data from banking crises that have occurred between 1970 and today.



The paper takes a look at the frequency of banking crises over the last 40 years.

It also examines how they relate to currency and sovereign debt crises and shows common policy responses to such events.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.