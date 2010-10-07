The IMF Just Took A Hatchet To Its Global Growth Forecast

The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast by 0.1%, according to its most recent report (via WSJ.com).



The report sees U.S. growth prospects downgraded in 2011 to 2.3% from a previous 2.9%.

Germany, however, saw a significant bump in its 2011 growth projections from 1.6% to 2.0%.

Here’s the IMF projection table:

Photo: IMF

Read the full IMF report here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.