The IMF Just Took A Hatchet To Its Global Growth Forecast

The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast by 0.1%, according to its most recent report (via WSJ.com).
The report sees U.S. growth prospects downgraded in 2011 to 2.3% from a previous 2.9%.
Germany, however, saw a significant bump in its 2011 growth projections from 1.6% to 2.0%.
Here’s the IMF projection table:
Photo: IMF
Read the full IMF report here >
