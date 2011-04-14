14 Must See Charts From The Epic IMF Report On The State Of The World Economy

Photo: iStockphoto

The IMF just released its bi-annual report on the state of the global financial system. It highlights the improvements made towards greater global financial stability over the last 6 months, but also suggests several threats that could inhibit continued improvement.One major focus in continued tensions in the Middle East, which have impacted oil prices, and threatened global economic stability. Another is the slow, difficult progress of removing support measures supplied by countries during the financial crisis, while ensuring banks remain economically stable at the same time. Further, the threat of further sovereign crises is mooted, implying that many of the risks once found at banks are now on the balance sheets of the world’s governments.



While the entire 197 page report is worth a read, we’ve pulled out the most important charts of the report you need to see to understand the IMF’s underlying findings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.