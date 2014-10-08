IMF FORECASTS: Australia Jobless Rate To Stay Above 6%

Getty/John Moore

Australia’s jobless rate will remain above 6%, according to the latest forecasts by the the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF sees Australia with a 6.2% rate this year and 6.1% next year.

The official rate is running at just over 6%.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which now says there is a problem with the numbers for the last few months may have been inaccurate, is due to release the latest jobs data tomorrow.

The ABS employment numbers are being revised down.

Here’s the IMF’s forecasts for Australia.

