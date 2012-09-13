THE IMF: Here's How Much Financial Regulation Is Going To Cost The US

Photo: robert via flickr

Stringent financial regulations may come at a price, but according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) newest report, those costs pale in comparison to the economic costs that arise as a result of severe financial crises.The report, Estimating the Costs of Financial Regulation, posited that, “an increase in lenders’ operating costs,” and would affect, “bank costumers, employees, and investors. Yet banks appear to have the ability to adapt to the regulatory changes without actions that would harm the wider economy.”



What are the exact prices of these reforms?

26 base points in the United States, 17 base points in Europe, and 8 base points in Japan. A base point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

The report analyses changes in lending rates and focuses on reforms related to more thorough capital, liquidity requirements, tougher rules in regulating the derivatives market, and new taxes and fees that lenders have incurred as a result of financial reform.

