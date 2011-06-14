The Biggest Hacking Attacks Of 2011

LulzSec targeted Sony — repeatedly

Photo: Twitter

As far as high profile hacking goes, 2011 picked up right where 2010 left off.Last year came to an end following Operation Payback, which targeted companies refusing to accept payments to WikiLeak’s like Visa and Amazon. Those attacks were carried out by Anonymous, a loosely connected group of Internet “hacktivists”.



This year companies, international agencies, and governments are now experiencing a flood of what is called Advanced Persistent Threats. APTs refer to a group of well-funded, highly capable hackers pursuing a specific agenda, often organised by a nation state. China alone has six “technical reconnaissance bureaus” where workers wage cyber-war on government selected targets.

There have also been new vigilante attacks. Sony somehow pissed off the hacking group LulzSec, which downloaded information for millions of users, while posting to Sony’s system: “LulzSec was here you sexy bastards! Stupid Sony, so very stupid.”

