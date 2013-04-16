IMF Slashes Growth Forecasts All Around The World

The IMF has reduced its world growth forecast for 2013 to 3.3% from 3.5%, Bloomberg reports.



Practically no one was safe.

Euro-area outlook was cut to -0.3% contraction.

U.S. growth was slashed to 1.9% this year and 3% in 2014. Both of those forecasts represent declines of 0.2 percentage points in 2013 and no change in 2014, Marketwatch says.

Russia was cut to 3.4% from 3.7%.

UK got slashed to 0.7%. Last year it was at 2%.

Only Japan and Sub-Saharan Africa saw increases.

