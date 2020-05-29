The coronavirus pandemic is messing with how economic data is produced, and making it hard to work out how badly it's hitting the global economy, the IMF says

Reuters FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

The coronavirus is skewing economic data and making it hard to collect, which is in turn making it difficult to understand the full scale of the virus’ impact on the world economy, the International Monetary Fund said this week.

“Without reliable data, policymakers cannot assess how badly the pandemic is hurting people and the economy, nor can they properly monitor the recovery,” the IMF said in a blog post.

The pandemic has likely thrust the global economy into a crippling recession.

The IMF said “innovative data collection methods” are needed to tackle the discrepancies in data and assess the extent of the crisis.

COVID-19 is skewing economic data, meaning policymakers will struggle to correctly assess the damage done by the pandemic and type of recovery needed, the International Monetary Fund said this week.

In a blog post posted Tuesday, the IMF, said that the coronavirus has “disrupted the production of many key statistics,” which is in turn likely to cause problems with policy making and assessing

The IMF’s comments come at a crucial time for economies, with many of them reporting Gross Domestic Product figures as they assess how badly COVID-19 has impacted activity and make predictions for the coming year. The pandemic has likely thrust the global economy into recession, with almost all major economies already seeing huge contractions so far in 2020.

US, the world’s largest economy uses GDP figures to model its fiscal policies.

Several countries like India, Italy, France and Brazil are due to report GDP figures over the course of next few days.

3 reasons why COVID-19 is skewing economic data

The IMF said there are 3 reasons why the pandemic is making data less reliable.

1. Many staff from national statistical offices are working from home due to lockdowns.

This means they often lack the tools and data they need to produce and disseminate economic indicators, the IMF said.

Calculating retail prices often requires being physically present in stores, but coronavirus lockdowns has made that harder to do.

The IMF added that surveying businesses about production and investment plans is difficult as some have shut down or don’t have the resources to respond to statistical questionnaires.

“These disruptions mean that data on prices and production – critical for calibrating monetary policy and fiscal stimulus measures – may either be delayed or have to be estimated based on partial information.”

2. Inconsistent approaches to recording government support to people

“When a government provides financial support to companies affected by COVID-19, is it making a financial investment or is it providing subsidies with no return expected?”

“Depending on the answer, policymakers will get a different picture of the fiscal deficit and public debt,” the IMF said.

3. Many traditional official statistics are out of date at this point in time

“Many traditional official statistics – even those with monthly frequency – are just not sufficiently up to date to be useful at this time,” the IMF said.

The IMF added while the important role of alternative indicators was already recognised before the pandemic, the current pandemic has made it more important.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The blog, written by staff members Louis Marc Ducharme, James Tebrake, and Zaijin Zhan, made a number of suggestions on how countries can tackle the unreliability of their economic data

“The significant data disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic require innovative data collection methods and data sources,”it said. (function(){/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. Some of the IMF’s suggestions include temporarily estimating values for missing data components using alternative data sources. In the case of missing prices due to store closures, turning to internet communities to help collect data may be a temporary solution, the IMF said.

The IMF, together with Eurostat, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), the United Nations, and the World Bank, is supporting video conferences and a COVID-19 portal for compilers hosted by the OECD.

