The Strauss-Kahn defence: It Was Consensual

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, aka DSK, did have sex with the maid he is alleged to have assaulted, according to the New York Post.



In a story this morning, the Post says DSK’s defence is going to claim that he did have sex with the maid and that it was consensual.

Other points worth noting from the Post’s story:

Reportedly, the maid is a devout Muslim with a family, and was a well-regarded employee until then. Not exactly who you’d expect to be a “honey trap”, as DSK had feared for a setup.

DSK did have lunch with his daughter, but after checking out of the hotel. So it’s not an alibi as his defence team at first thought/said, but it’s not exactly indicative of a man on the run either. He also made several phone calls “conducting business as usual” according to a Post “source close to the defence.”

It’s also worth noting that the Post story has some inaccuracies, like “France has no extradition treaty with other countries”, which is just patently false.

