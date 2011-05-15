Before Arrest On Sex Allegations, IMF Boss Was Scheduled For Huge Week Of European Crisis Meetings

Photo: AP

The shocking news that IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn has been arrested on allegations of forced oral sex comes at a precarious time for Europe.Various basket case nations — most notably Greece — are in dire need of new bailout/restructuring plans that would likely involve the IMF.



Strauss-Kahn himself was due to meet with Euro leaders in the coming week to discuss precisely this matter.

On Sunday he was scheduled to meet with Germany’s Angela Merkel for a chance to update her on Greece, Ireland, and other hot spots.

Presumably all meeting will now have to go on without him.

