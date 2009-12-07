IMF Chief Accuses France's Sarkozy Of Spreading Smears About His Sex Life

The thing about sex scandals in American politics is that they’re decidedly un-sexy.



You just don’t want the words “Max Baucus” and “sex scandal” to appear in the same story.

But in Europe, the scandals actually have a little sizzle and intrigue to them.

Apparently IMF director Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who you may have seen delivering some kind of prediction about the global economy over the next several years, is interested in returning home to France and running for President on the Socialist ticket.

Sarkozy’s (alleged) response: start having his underlings spread stories about Strauss-Kahn’s Lothario-like proclivities.

Times of London: Strauss-Kahn’s alleged weakness for women is often the subject of gossip in Paris and has made him a target of mockery. Stéphane Guillon, a comedian with a slot on the French equivalent of the BBC Today programme, provoked the ire of Strauss-Kahn when he joked on air earlier this year that women in the studio had been told to wear long, sober clothes so as not to “awaken the beast” in the IMF director as he waited to be interviewed that morning.

….

This followed a scandal in Washington last year when Strauss-Kahn was accused of showing favouritism to a woman in the IMF’s Africa department after they were alleged to have had an office affair. He acknowledged “an incident which occurred in my private life” but denied abusing his position as the IMF’s chief executive.

The charming and charismatic leftwinger was also at the centre of a titillating mystery involving Yasmina Reza, France’s most celebrated playwright, who published an intimate portrait of Sarkozy after his election triumph in 2007. Read the whole thing >>

(via @pegobry)

