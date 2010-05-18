IMF Calls For Big PRIVATE Sector Wage Cuts In Greece, As Unions Schedule New Strikes For Thursday

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

It’s not just public-sector Greek workers who will have to stomach big salary cuts.The IMF is calling on the Greeks to cut private sector wages as well so that the country can get more competitive.



The only question we have is: how?

Unless wages are set via the government, then it’s a lot easier said than done.

Meanwhile, according to a Greek source, the next labour union strikes are scheduled for Thursday. Hopefully they’ll remain peaceful.

