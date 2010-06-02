IMF Calls Document Promoting Latvia Currency Devaluation A Forgery

The Eastern European country that has suffered a 26% GDP loss in the past two years was the butt of a cruel joke this morning.

Latvian news agency LETA published a letter from IMF Managing Director Dominique Struass-Kahn supporting a “mini-devaluation” of the lat. Latvia has kept its currency pegged to the euro despite crippling debt because of plans to join the EU.

Turns out the letter from Strauss-Kahn was a forgery!

From the IMF (via FT Alphaville)

Regarding this morning’s LETA story, which referred to a purported letter from the IMF Managing Director: the letter mentioned is false and we advised LETA that it was forged. It does not represent the views of the IMF.

Our views on the currency are well known and have not changed. We, together with the European Commission and other programme partners, continue to support the government’s programme of economic policies that rest on keeping the current currency regime and the plan to join the euro.

Painful austerity continues to be the only option.

