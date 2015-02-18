There's a glaring technology error in the '50 Shades of Grey' film

Ana Steele uses a flip phone

I just got back from watching 50 Shades of Grey —  the movie based on the hugely popular erotic novel about the BDS&M relationship between 27-year-old Seattle billionaire Christian Grey and his recent college graduate partner, Anastasia’s Steele. 

And I’m really bothered by a glaring tech error in the film.

There’s a scene when Steele is in Georgia visiting her mum and step dad. One night, she begins texting Grey from her flip phone.  

Apple text messageApple

It appears that Grey is texting Steele from an iPhone 5S. The scene shows Grey’s texts to Steele in a blue bubble. But this is so wrong.

The texts should appear in a green bubble because Steele is a non-iPhone user. They would only appear in a blue bubble if they were both using iMessage, which is not the case since Steele has a cheap flip phone. 

Also, the fact that Steele uses a flip phone is just ridiculous. In the movie, Grey bought her a brand new car to replace her old school Volkswagen Beetle. He also gave her a MacBook to do “research” on BDS&M. You would think that he would also update her phone situation. 

We’re not alone in being taken aback by the flip phone. People were going nuts about it on Twitter: 

 

 

 

