There's a glaring technology error in the '50 Shades of Grey' film

Universal Pictures/Focus Features Ana Steele uses a flip phone

I just got back from watching 50 Shades of Grey — the movie based on the hugely popular erotic novel about the BDS&M relationship between 27-year-old Seattle billionaire Christian Grey and his recent college graduate partner, Anastasia’s Steele.

And I’m really bothered by a glaring tech error in the film.

There’s a scene when Steele is in Georgia visiting her mum and step dad. One night, she begins texting Grey from her flip phone.

It appears that Grey is texting Steele from an iPhone 5S. The scene shows Grey’s texts to Steele in a blue bubble. But this is so wrong.

The texts should appear in a green bubble because Steele is a non-iPhone user. They would only appear in a blue bubble if they were both using iMessage, which is not the case since Steele has a cheap flip phone.

Also, the fact that Steele uses a flip phone is just ridiculous. In the movie, Grey bought her a brand new car to replace her old school Volkswagen Beetle. He also gave her a MacBook to do “research” on BDS&M. You would think that he would also update her phone situation.

We’re not alone in being taken aback by the flip phone. People were going nuts about it on Twitter:

Here’s everything you need to know about 50 Shades of Grey…Anastasia Steele has a flip phone

— Sadie Gennis (@sadiegennis) February 11, 2015

Can someone please tell me why Anatasia Steele is using a flip phone in #50shadesofgray ? What is this 2005?

— Melanie Moon (@Moon_Melanie) February 13, 2015

The most disturbing part of 50 Shades of Grey is Anastasia Steele’s flip phone

— Jesse Light (@JessayLightt) February 13, 2015

Anastasia Steele using a flip phone in 50 Shades of Grey is about as bad as the fake baby in American Sniper.

— Angie Liti (@angie_liti) February 13, 2015

I was this close to walking out of the movie theatér because Anastasia Steele’s flip phone #FSOG

— Michael (@mzaxg) February 13, 2015

The secret to Anastasia Steele’s allure? She uses a flip phone.

— heather schwedel (@heathertwit) February 15, 2015

How did Anastasia Steele have iMessage with her old flip phone? #FiftyShadesOfGrey

— OH BERNIE! (@missbernadette) February 15, 2015

Fifty Shades of Grey is a comedy, right? Because Ms. Steele had a flip phone. With buttons. Buttons!

— Esra Erol (@EzyEggroll) February 15, 2015

It’s 2015 Anastasia Steele shouldn’t be using a flip phone while Christian Grey is rocking the iPhone 5s.

— Sarah Michelle. (@swarzy_91) February 17, 2015

