Apple Isn't Nearly Finished Revolutionizing Text Messaging

While iMessage itself isn’t a revolution, providing a simple way for tens of millions of iPhones to text message each other for free certainly is.The reason Apple can do this is because iMessage works over your phone’s data connection or Wi-Fi.



Another device that’s almost always connected to the web is your Mac. But iMessage is notably absent.

We’ve heard that Apple is considering iMessage for the Mac, but what’s taking so long? Apparently iMessage is being considered as both a standalone app and as a part of iChat, Apple’s instant messaging app.

But perhaps Apple is perfecting a new app that lets you use your computer to text instead of your phone.

Several developers have released solutions that let you do so, but none of them do a really great job. Google Voice provides a compelling online texting solution, but doesn’t support picture or video messages.

By letting you send iMessage texts using a client for your computer, Apple could solve one of today’s most annoying problems: typing out text messages using a tiny virtual keyboard when we often have a full-sized keyboard right next to us.

By adding iMessage to Mac and letting you use one identity across all of your Apple devices, Apple will essentially be allowing you to send texts from your computer.

In its current iteration, iMessage lets you receive messages simultaneously across all of your Apple mobile devices. Adding the Mac seems like an easy feat. A more difficult feat: making sure your iPad, iPhone, and Mac don’t buzz at the same time when someone sends you a message.

It doesn’t make sense that FaceTime, iChat, and iMessage are all separate. Whether Apple decides to make iMessage a standalone app or not, it will revolutionise the way we text each other.

