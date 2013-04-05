Apple's iMessage Has The Federal Government Stumped

via This Is My NextApple’s iMessage is encrypted in such a way that DEA agents were unable to track it during the course of an investigation, reports CNET.



An internal document revealed that “it is impossible to intercept iMessages between two Apple devices” even with a court order from a federal judge.

When iMessage was first introduced in 2011, it was touted as being an incredibly secure means of communication. This is an interesting way to see that claim confirmed.

The FCC has yet to return the FBI’s request for more interpretation on how to handle the interception of messages such as iMessage and other VoIP services, but there’s a clause in Apple’s terms of service that would allow the company to reveal customer information whenever it’s determined “reasonably necessary or appropriate” or to “comply with legal process.”

