If You Binge-Watch Shows On Netflix, Then You Have To Check Out This Page

Joe Weisenthal

Binge-watching shows on Netflix is the best way to consume TV.

But there’s certainly something a bit scary about getting to the end of a TV series, and not being sure of what you’re going to watch and enjoy next.

If you frequently find yourself in that boat, then check out this page on IMDB, which has every show that’s on Netflix ranked by the ratings of IMDB users (via Reddit and GigaOM).

Here are the Top 20.

Screen Shot 2013 09 07 at 1.55.03 PMIMDB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.