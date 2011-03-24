IMDB's New App Lets You Watch Movie Trailers On Your Apple TV

Photo: Apple

IMDB has updated its iPhone and iPad app with AirPlay support for devices running iOS 4.3.Now you can use the app to watch trailers, view show times, and book movie tickets from the big screen through your Apple TV.



Apart from AirPlay, IMDB added a feature that lets you create a wish list of movies you’d like to see and search for their playing times based on your location.

You can get IMDB’s latest update free from the App Store, but make sure you’ve upgraded to iOS 4.3 first.

(Via PC World)

