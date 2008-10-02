ImClone's Mystery Bidder Steps Forward

Looks like Carl Icahn wasn’t kidding when he said he had a mystery bidder prepared to acquire ImClone at $70 a share. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Eli Lilly is looking at purchasing ImClone for $6.1 billion.



Bristol-Meyers Squibb has pursued ImClone for the past few months to no avail. Intially they offered $60 a share for the company, then they bumped it to $62. If they intend to start a bidding war with Eli Lilly, they better start soon, as ImClone said on Monday it wanted to close its deal with Eli Lilly by midnight on Wednesday.

See Also: What’s Going On With ImClone?

Carl Icahn Finds A Better Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.