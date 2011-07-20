Instant MBA: There's Something Wrong If We're All Getting Along

Photo: Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Yammer’s founder and CEO David Sacks’ interview with The New York Times:“It’s a red flag to me if there’s just too much consensus and not enough dissent. Anytime there doesn’t appear to be dissent, it means that the corporate culture has just shifted way too much toward consensus. That means the leadership just doesn’t welcome dissent enough.”



Sacks says that Yammer, which offers workplace communication tools, lets employees talk about whatever they what, even if it’s not related directly to their area.

“There’s no sense that, O.K., I am an engineer, therefore I can’t voice my opinion about what’s happening in customer service or sales or vice versa.”

