Here Are The IMAX Theatres Where You Can See The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 5 Trailer

HBO Emilia Clarke stars as Danaerys Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Game of Thrones” will be hitting select IMAX theatres later this month to debut an exclusive trailer for season 5.

From Thursday, Jan. 29 until Feb. 5., roughly 200 IMAX theatres across the country will screen the final two episodes of Season 4, “The Watchers On The Wall” and “The Children,” before premiering the first season 5 trailer.

Originally scheduled to run from Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, the date was pushed back to accommodate for even more theatres to show the digitally re-mastered season 4 episodes.

Tickets will be available on Fri., Jan 16 on IMAX’s website.

Here’s a running list of the theatres screening “Game of Thrones,” via IMAX. More theatres are currently being added to this list. You can also check here for specific showtimes at a theatre near you.

“Game of Thrones” season 5 will premiere on HBO Sun., Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.

Alabama

Carmike Patton Creek 15 & IMAX — Hoover

Carmike Valley Bend 18 & IMAX — Huntsville

AMC Festival Plaza 16 & IMAX — Montgomery

Cobb Hollywood 16 & IMAX — Tuscaloosa

Arizona

AMC Deer Valley 30 & IMAX — Phoenix

AMC Desert Ridge 18 & IMAX — Phoenix

Digiplex Surprise Pointe 14 & IMAX — Surprise

AMC Loews Foothills 15 & IMAX — Tucson

California

AMC Downtown Disney 12 & IMAX — Anaheim

AMC Brentwood 14 & IMAX — Brentwood

AMC Covina 30 & IMAX — Covina

AMC Cupertino Square 16 & IMAX — Cupertino

AMC Bay Street 16 & IMAX — Emeryville

AMC Norwalk 20 & IMAX — Norwalk

AMC Tyler 16 & IMAX — Riverside

AMC Puente 20 & IMAX — Rowland Heights

Esquire IMAX — Sacramento

AMC Mission Valley 20 & IMAX — San Diego

AMC Palm Promenade 24 & IMAX — San Diego

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX — San Francisco

AMC Saratoga 14 & IMAX — San Jose

AMC Del Amo 18 & IMAX — Torrance

AMC Universal CityWalk Stadium 19 & IMAX — Universal City

AMC Promenade 16 & IMAX — Woodland Hills

Colorado

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16 & IMAX — Aurora

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX — Westminster

Connecticut

AMC Loews Danbury 16 & IMAX — Danbury

AMC Loews Plainville 20 & IMAX — Plainville

Delaware

Penn Cinema Riverfront & IMAX — Wilmington

Florida

AMC Regency 24 & IMAX — Jacksonville

AMC Universal Cineplex 20 & IMAX — Orlando

Grand Pier Park 16 & IMAX — Panama City Beach

Carmike Pensacola Bayou 15 & IMAX — Pensacola

AMC Sunset Place 24 & IMAX — South Miami

Muvico Baywalk & IMAX — St. Petersburg

Challenger Learning Center IMAX — Tallahassee

AMC Veterans 24 & IMAX — Tampa

Carmike West Melbourne 12 & IMAX — West Melbourne

Muvico Parisian & IMAX — West Palm Beach

Georgia

Carmike Columbus 15 & IMAX — Columbus

AMC Barrett Commons 24 & IMAX — Kennesaw

AmStar 16 & IMAX — Macon

AMC Southlake 24 & IMAX — Morrow

Royal Cinemas & IMAX — Pooler

Illinois

Navy Pier IMAX — Chicago

AMC Loews Country Club Hills 16 & IMAX — Country Club Hills

AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 & IMAX — Edwardsville

AMC Yorktown 17 & IMAX — Lombard

AMC Showplace Naperville 16 & IMAX — Naperville

AMC Showplace New Lenox 14 & IMAX — New Lenox

AMC Showplace Niles 12 & IMAX — Niles

Carmike Grand Prairie 18 & IMAX — Peoria

AMC Showplace Rockford 16 & IMAX — Rockford

AMC South Barrington 30 & IMAX — South Barrington

Indiana

Showplace Cinemas East & IMAX — Evansville

Carmike Jefferson Pointe 18 & IMAX — Ft. Wayne

AMC Showplace Traders Point 12 & IMAX — Indianapolis

Kansas

AMC Town Centre 20 & IMAX — Leawood

Warren West IMAX — Wichita

Kentucky

Carmike Stonybrook 20 & IMAX — Louisville

Louisiana

AMC Baton Rouge 16 & IMAX — Baton Rouge

AMC Westbank Palace 16 & IMAX — Harvey

Grand 16 & IMAX — Slidell

Maine

Saco Cinemagic & IMAX — Saco

Maryland

AMC White Marsh 16 & IMAX — Baltimore

AMC Loews Rio Cinemas 18 & IMAX — Gaithersburg

AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 with IMAX — Largo

AMC Owings Mills 17 & IMAX — Owings Mills

Massachusetts

Tempur-Pedic® IMAX 3D Theatre, Jordan’s Furniture Natick — Natick

Tempur-Pedic® IMAX 3D Theatre, Jordan’s Furniture Reading — Reading

AMC Assembly Row — Somerville

Michigan

AMC Star Great Lakes 25 & IMAX — Auburn Hills

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX — Grand Rapids

AMC Livonia 20 & IMAX — Livonia

Minnesota

Minnesota Zoo Great Clips IMAX — Apple Valley

Paragon Odyssey 15 IMAX — Burnsville

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 & IMAX — Eden Prairie

AMC Arbor Lakes 16 & IMAX — Maple Grove



Missouri

AMC Independence 20 & IMAX — Independence

Ronnies 20 Cine & IMAX — St. Louis

Nebraska

AMC Westroads 14 & IMAX — Omaha

New Hampshire

Hooksett Cinemagic & IMAX — Hooksett

New Jersey

Tropicana Casino & Resort IMAX — Atlantic City

AMC Loews Cherry Hill 24 & IMAX — Cherry Hill

AMC Clifton Commons 16 & IMAX — Clifton

AMC Loews Jersey Gardens 20 & IMAX — Elizabeth

AMC New Brunswick 18 & IMAX — New Brunswick

AMC Rockaway 16 & IMAX — Rockaway

Nevada

Brenden Theatres & IMAX at the Palms — Las Vegas

Galaxy Luxury+ Sparks & IMAX — Sparks

New York

AMC Empire 25 & IMAX — New York

AMC Loews Port Chester 14 & IMAX — Port Chester

AMC Loews Stony Brook 17 & IMAX — Stony Brook

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) was put in trial in Season 4.

North Carolina

AMC Northlake 14 & IMAX — Charlotte

AMC Southpoint 17 & IMAX — Durham

Carmike Patriot 14 & IMAX — Fayetteville

Grand 18 & IMAX — Winston-Salem

Ohio

AMC Lennox 24 & IMAX — Columbus

AMC West Chester 18 & IMAX — West Chester

Oklahoma

Moore Warren IMAX — Moore

Pennsylvania

Carmike Promenade 16 & IMAX — Center Valley

AMC Loews Waterfront 22 & IMAX — Homestead

Penn Cinema & IMAX — Lititz

AMC Franklin Mills 14 & IMAX — Philadelphia

Tennessee

Carmike East Ridge 18 & IMAX — Chattanooga

Carmike Thoroughbred 20 & IMAX — Franklin

Texas

IMAX, The Bullock Texas State History Museum — Austin

El Paso Premiere Cinemas & IMAX — El Paso

AMC Firewheel 18 & IMAX — Garland

AMC Highland Village 12 & IMAX — Highland Village

AMC Studio 30 & IMAX — Houston

Premiere Cinema 16 & IMAX — Lubbock

Santikos Palladium IMAX — San Antonio

Santikos Silverado IMAX — Tomball

Carmike Tyler 14 & IMAX — Tyler

Utah

Megaplex 14 & IMAX at Legacy Crossing — Centerville

Megaplex 17 & IMAX, Jordan Commons — Sandy

Megaplex Theatres & IMAX at Valley Fair Mall — West Valley City

Virginia

AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 & IMAX — Hampton

Washington

AMC Kent 14 Station & IMAX — Kent

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 & IMAX — Lynnwood

PACCAR IMAX, Pacific Science Center — Seattle

AMC River Park Square 20 & IMAX — Spokane

Wisconsin

AMC Star Fitchburg 18 & IMAX — Fitchburg

AMC Mayfair Mall 18 & IMAX — Wauwatosa

