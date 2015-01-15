Here Are The IMAX Theatres Where You Can See The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 5 Trailer

“Game of Thrones” will be hitting select IMAX theatres later this month to debut an exclusive trailer for season 5.
From Thursday, Jan. 29 until Feb. 5., roughly 200 IMAX theatres across the country will screen the final two episodes of Season 4, “The Watchers On The Wall” and “The Children,” before premiering the first season 5 trailer.
Originally scheduled to run from Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, the date was pushed back to accommodate for even more theatres to show the digitally re-mastered season 4 episodes.
Tickets will be available on Fri., Jan 16 on IMAX’s website.
Here’s a running list of the theatres screening “Game of Thrones,” via IMAX. More theatres are currently being added to this list. You can also check here for specific showtimes at a theatre near you.
“Game of Thrones” season 5 will premiere on HBO Sun., Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.
