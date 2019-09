<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> IMAX offers an enhanced viewing experience for movie-goers, who pay a premium on top of the existing ticket price to enjoy it. However, not all IMAX screens are created equal. Yet movie-goers still pay the same premium, regardless of the screen size. Watch to see what that difference really looks like... Produced by Graham Flanagan.

