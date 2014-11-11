The New Billionaire Yacht Craze Is A Full-Size IMAX Movie Screen

Ken Freivokh Designs The Nemo Room got its name from the ability to use the ship’s live underwater CCTV ship

The mystery owner of the world’s new largest sailing superyacht will also have the first IMAX Private Theatre at sea.

The ambitious project is part of a collaboration between legendary superyacht designer Ken Freivokh and yacht communications purveyor Yacht Intelligence. The theatre is in lowest part of the ship, charmingly called the Nemo Room.

Everything has been considered down to the most minute detail, from the shape of the room to the position of the furniture for a truly authentic IMAX experience. Nothing about the Nemo Room is your typical superyacht screening room.

The trademark IMAX dual 4k projection screen isn’t just for Hollywood movies, either. It will also use the ship’s live underwater CCTV footage to spy on the sea critters underneath and around the 492-foot yacht, projecting it onto the big screen.

Ken Freivokh Designs The room was designed from scratch for the optimal IMAX experience.

Building the room wasn’t an easy feat, either. The complicated IMAX system uses calibration sensors and equipment that were quite difficult to fit into the oddly shaped ship’s hull, but perhaps the most difficult obstacle to overcome was getting the IMAX corporation to work within the ship’s relatively tiny space.

“With IMAX’s strict parameters and incredibly specific technological requirements, our first challenge was to persuade them to take us seriously, and prove that it would be possible to create a truly unique private theatre on a superyacht,”Alan Bernardi, founder of Yacht Intelligence, told Forbes.

Another complication was figuring out how to download the huge IMAX files over a satellite Internet connection.

Ken Freivokh Designs Even the room’s furniture was placed for optimal acoustics.

“We’ve always been a company that likes a challenge and to push the boundaries of what’s ‘possible,'” Bernardi said to Forbes. “That’s what we are doing again here and I firmly believe that our work will change the way people look at AV on superyachts in the future.”

No word yet on when the superyacht will be finished or who the mystery owner will be, but the project is sure to look incredible. Take a final look at the yacht’s floor plan below.

Ken Freivokh Designs This is a game changer for yacht owners.

