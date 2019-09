IMAX (IMAX) stock zooms 30% this week on “Dark Knight” frenzy, as we thought it might. But hurry up and sell while you still can. Why?



The IMAX company doesn’t share in box office revenue.

Oldest adage in Wall Street book: buy the rumour, sell the news.

See Also: IMAX: It’s Like Buying Stock in “The Dark Knight”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.