IMAX (IMAX): It's Like Buying Stock In "The Dark Knight"

Do you think “The Dark Knight” will be the biggest movie of the year? Are you already waiting in line? Do you wish you could buy stock in the movie itself? Well, you can, sort of.

The anticipated massive success of “The Dark Knight” should be at least a small boon for IMAX (IMAX). The Company generally does not own IMAX theatres, but licenses the use of its trademarks along with the sale or lease of its equipment. So although IMAX won’t benefit directly from the Batman blockbuster, the movie’s visibility could boost future licensing revenue. Release:

IMAX Corporation and Warner Bros. Pictures today announced that the studio’s highly anticipated and technologically unprecedented summer movie, The Dark Knight…will open in a record 94 IMAX® theatres domestically on July 18th in conjunction with the film’s wide release. The film will also open in 15 IMAX theatres day-and-date internationally, with at least 23 additional international locations opening in the coming weeks…

Advance IMAX ticket sales demonstrate the huge enthusiasm surrounding the movie:

Advance IMAX ticket sales have already surpassed $2 million, more than a week prior to opening

Over 100 shows are already sold out

93 domestic IMAX theatres have added midnight screenings

Many IMAX theatres in the USA are adding 3am shows, and some are screening non-stop for 24 hours to meet the high moviegoer demands

Chicago’s Navy Pier and the Palisades centre (West Nyack, NY) IMAX theatres will run shows non-stop for 72 hours

