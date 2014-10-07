IMAX CEO Explains Why 2015 Will Be Insanely Big For Movies

Millions of fans and anyone invested in Hollywood are excited for all of the big movies coming out next year.

Last month on an earnings call, IMAX Entertainment CEO Greg Foster explained just how big it could be for his company:

The movies are spaced incredibly well. So instead of movies being on top of each other, they’re spaced with two or three weeks in between and we haven’t seen that in a long time. For whatever reason, we seem to be also particularly well-spaced. So when you look at starting, let’s say, in early April with “Fast and Furious 7,” and then going to “Avengers,” and then going to “Tomorrowland,” and then going to “Jurassic World,” and then going to “Terminator,” and then going to — there are two movies that are on each other right now. That will be interesting which is [screened]: Pan, the Peter Pan movie, and Ant-Man, the Marvel title. And then you go to “Point Break,” you go to “Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and there are many that I am missing in between that just we’re not doing. But for us, that spacing is incredible and then you get to “James Bond 24,” which is in the very beginning of November. There is another [“Hunger Games”] in November, end of November. And then you have “Star Wars” on December 18. And, again, there are other titles that are in there that are also going to be quite successful. But when you have an Avengers, a Star Wars, a Bond, another Marvel Title and “Ant-Man,” “Pan,” “Terminator,” “Fast & Furious 7” in one year, that’s unbelievable. And it starts — summer starts this year the first week in April, which is also exceptional. So that spacing is great. The titles are great. The word coming out on some of them is already great.

IMAX is a controversial investment, with perpetually high short interest and volatile stock movements ending in a flat finish for the past 12 months. Obviously, it does well when blockbuster movies do well — especially when directors like Christopher Nolan and J.J. Abrams tout the IMAX versions of their films. The company is pushing hard to expand globally and recently announced a simultaneous release deal with Netflix that made traditional exhibitors furious.

