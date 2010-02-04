IMAX's International Business Blasts Off In Russia

IMAX is boosting its international reach by expanding in Russia.



fuelled by the success of Avatar ticket sales, IMAX is working with current partner Rising Star Media to open a new location in Moscow and revamp a St. Petersburg movie theatre to include their technology, according to the company.

There are already two IMAX theatres in Russia, which are operated by Rising Star Media. In Russia, 5% of Avatar’s revenues were generated in IMAX theatres. James Cameron’s hit also helped bring $1 million in total box office revenues to their theatres.

“Russia remains a key part of our European expansion strategy,” said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond in a press statement. “Our strong film slate and digital projection system continues to drive interest from existing partners as well as exhibitors who are not yet in the IMAX business. This expanded relationship with Rising Star Media, one of the top exhibitors in the region, fuels that interest and reinforces our cache with Russian consumers.”

