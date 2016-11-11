Iman Shumpert had a priceless reaction to watching White House staffers move a podium during the Cavs' visit with President Obama

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House on Thursday to celebrate their NBA Championship. Before a photo shoot, Iman Shumpert’s jaw hit the floor as he learned in real time that President Obama’s podium was — that’s right — portable.

It’s customary, of course, that during a team’s visit to the White House they present the president with a jersey and then snap some photos. But Obama wanted the podium out of the way to ensure a better shot, as one does, so he motioned to some staffers to take care of it.

As this seemingly innocuous task of breaking down and literally carrying the podium away took place, Shumpert watched on with sheer unadulterated amazement:

Iman Shumpert was legit amazed that President Obama’s podium was movable pic.twitter.com/IxieVZtp4F

— AP (@Ananth_Pandian) November 10, 2016

One has to imagine that there are countless other aspects of the White House more objectively tantalising than the transportation of a podium, but alas, sometimes we can’t pick and choose what excites us.

