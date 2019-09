There’s a reason Iman Shumpert was considered one of the most explosive young dunkers in the league before he got injured last year.



The power on this one-handed put-back slam is amazing, but so is the timing and body control.

Also, he was at the three-point line when the shot was taken!

Beautiful:

