Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in historic victory

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach ABC/Eric McCandless

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The ex-NBA player beat out first runner-up JoJo Siwa for the victory.

Host Tyra Banks announced the “historic” win on Monday night.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach just won the latest season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The ex-NBA player made history on the ABC dance competition series, becoming the first-ever basketball player to make it to the finale. Shumpert is also the first NBA player to win “DWTS” ever.

The season finale on Monday started with Shumpert and Karagach, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Shumpert and Karagach earned their only perfect score this season with a contemporary routine to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix)” from “Us” on the show’s Horror night.

—Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021

However, Shumpert didn’t let the low scores shake his confidence going into the routines.

While chatting with Insider in October, the NBA star said that his time on the basketball court had helped him in his approach to the ballroom.

“Just coming from my respective sport, I know that when somebody wants to do something, which I’ve decided at this point that I just want to win the competition,” he said.