Imagine Your Life In Seconds: Paying Rent

Imagine your life in Seconds. What if you could simply text “pay rent” and instantly you were charged the correct amount for your rent payment? Well, it’s here! Seconds is a new payment platform that allows you to make text based payments by simply texting keywords to brands or merchants. It’s awesome! Check out the video below to get an idea how quick and easy Seconds payments really are.

