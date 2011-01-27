Would You Swim In A Pool That Is Heated By A Crematorium?

Photo: Courtesy of Abbey Stadium Sports Centre Facebook page

A council in the United Kingdom wants to heat the local pool through energy derived from an adjacent crematorium.The Redditch Borough Council believes they would not only save 14,000 pounds through the unorthodox method, but that it would also help reduce carbon emission at the Abbey Stadium pool, as well.



The nearby union calls the plans “sick,” according to Sky News, with spokesman Roger McKenzie calling upon the council to apologise for the “insulting and insensitive” proposal. Nevertheless, despite a series of briefings to be held later this week, the local authorities plan to continue pursuing the option.

