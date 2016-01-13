Imagine riding a wakeboard… but through the sky.

That’s what the Wingboard will allow you to do. To make this happen, the rider stands on a wing-shaped board while holding a line connected to the back of a plane. Just like in wakeboarding or waterskiing, the rider can shift back and forth to slalom around, and even do jumps and flips.

Sounds scary? There’s also an eject option that allows riders to detach from the board and parachute to the ground.

Aaron “WYP” Wypyszynski came up with the idea in 2013 and founded WYP Aviation. He started making prototypes, recently tested a 40% to scale model, and are currently developing a full-size simulation.

Wingboarding could be the next extreme sport.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

