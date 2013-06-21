US

This Phenomenal Red Bull BMX Video Will Blow Your Mind

Philip Johnson

BMX rider Danny MacAskill made an fantastic new edition to his MacAskill’s Imaginate series. The video transforms a child’s imagination into MacAskill’s reality. 

Redditor otiotori posted the link on /r/videos on the website reddit.com.

The story begins with a young boy playing with his toy biker:

Danny MacAskill Red Bull Video

Suddenly the toy transforms into MacAskill himself:

Danny MacAskill

He starts doing tricks on the boy’s bedroom BMX park:

Danny MacAskill

He flips over blocks:

Danny MacAskill Red Bull BMX Video

Toy soldiers hijack his bike:

Danny MacAskill BMX Red Bull Video

He plays Twister:

Danny MacAskill BMX Red Bull Video

The video plays to the sounds of Swedish rock band Houston’s cover of “Runaway.” Watch the incredible full video here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.