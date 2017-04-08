Amazing images of the world's greatest cities before they were cities

Wikipedia Commons Istanbul in the 19th century.

Like all living things, cities have lifespans.

Some, like Paris, are ancient — over 2,000 years old. Others are adolescent in comparison.

Here are the maps, paintings, and old-time photographs that show the journeys of our greatest cities.

Drake Baer contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.