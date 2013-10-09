Images Uploaded Directly To Twitter Are More Likely To Be Retweeted

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



According to research conducted by Dan Zarrella, a data scientist at HubSpot,containing photos that were uploaded usingare 94% more likely to be re-tweeted than those uploaded using an alternative method. The reason being, is that images uploaded via pic.Twitter appear directly in a user’s content stream, making them easier to view.

Interestingly, tweets containing Instagram links are 42% less likely to be retweeted on Twitter; and tweets containing Facebook image links are 47% less likely to be retweeted. (Dan Zarrella)

In Other News …

Forbes staffer Steve Schaefer notes that as a group, the Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, and Tesla “index” is up 205% year-to-date and 230% over the last 12 months. (Forbes)

Continuing its effort to simplify ad buying, Facebook has rolled out “objective-based ad buying and reporting.” The idea is that advertisers can start the ad buying process by first declaring what their campaign objectives are. (Facebook Blog)

After learning that no women sit on Twitter’s board of directors, Valleywag looks at the general lack of diversity of board members in Silicon Valley. (Valleywag)

Google Hangouts might finally be getting SMS and MMS integration, as well as video sharing capabilities. (Android Police)

This how-to guide explains how to use social media to your advantage as a job seeker: reach out to recruiters directly, connect with professionals who work in the job you want, and make yourself searchable on networking sites such as LinkedIn. (Business Insider)

The use of social media for talking about sports is on the rise. This handy infographic breaks down how sports fans are using different platforms for talking about the game, sharing game photos, and what types of sports-related content they share. (Catalyst)





