These Images Show Intimate Look At Life In High Alert On The Korean DMZ

The Korean peninsula that talked of “unification” in January has devolved into acidic exchanges of vitriolic threats and military brinksmanship.
The Korean tension is far from over, and it’s also long running.
There have been numerous instances of these types of exchanges, including exchanges of lead — now is no different, for two countries who’ve grown used to living at the lip of war.
That’s why the 38th parallel, the “Demilitarized Zone,” is one of the most heavily fortified border on the planet.
North Korea has approximately 1.1 million active duty personnel, whereas the South has only 687,000.
The difference is stark. Though the DPRK boasts constantly about exercises, sanctions prevent them from getting sufficient gasoline.
Towers on the DMZ on both sides are manned constantly, and as recently as 2010 have exchanged gunfire.
ROK Troops regularly patrol the 160 or so miles of fencing, looking for anything that can be exploited.
North Korea would likely rely on their artillery to strike a blow, as they did in 2010 when they shelled a South Korean island.
And much of their training is kept fresh from regular engagements with the U.S., and it's a good thing too ...
