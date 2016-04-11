The women's wrestling league in Japan is way more intense than WWE

If you thought the WWE was intense, you haven’t witnessed Stardom, the professional women’s wrestling league in Japan. While the WWE’s Wrestle Mania involves a lot of violent action, Stardom consists of real, full-on body slams, kicks, and bright, colourful costumes.
Japanese women’s professional wrestling is an entertainment show that involves a dance routine performance before every highly intense wrestling match.
Stardom was founded in 2010, five years after the All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling came to a close after the president became ill.
Stardom became popular quickly after it was founded. Here are some of the most intense moments from professional women’s wrestling in Japan.
Stardom's style is much like martial arts, with many of the wrestlers relying on kicking as their main line of defence.
Sometimes the rules of the ring are completely ignored. The fights can, at times, get serious and have to be stopped.
Many of the wrestlers are, or were previously, models. They publish many modelling photo books and calendars annually.
The wrestlers have to partake in ice spray treatments during shows to help numb any pain they are having.
