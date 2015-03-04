Incredible pictures of the Villarrica volcano erupting in Chile

Stefano Pozzebon

The Villarrica volcano, in southern Chile, started erupting overnight, sending a column of fire and rocks into the dark sky. 

The eruption started at about 3 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT, 12 a.m. EST).

Local news website Emol.com reports that the eruption was highly expected, after weeks of increasing activity. Local authorities called for a red alert in all the area surrounding the volcano and nearby communities were evacuated.

The volcano has already experienced two major eruptions, in 1964 and 1971

Here’s a dramatic GIF of the eruption. 

Villarrica Volcano 3Youtube

The volcano is about 2,860 metres (9,380 ft) high.

Volcano Villarrica 1

Youtube

Villarrica is about 750 km south of Chile’s capital Santiago.

Google Maps

And here are some of the best images that started appearing on social networks this morning:


Post by Thanders Modern Talking Tribute.

