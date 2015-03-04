Incredible pictures of the Villarrica volcano erupting in Chile

The Villarrica volcano, in southern Chile, started erupting overnight, sending a column of fire and rocks into the dark sky.

The eruption started at about 3 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT, 12 a.m. EST).

Local news website Emol.com reports that the eruption was highly expected, after weeks of increasing activity. Local authorities called for a red alert in all the area surrounding the volcano and nearby communities were evacuated.

The volcano has already experienced two major eruptions, in 1964 and 1971.

Here’s a dramatic GIF of the eruption.

The volcano is about 2,860 metres (9,380 ft) high.

Youtube

Villarrica is about 750 km south of Chile’s capital Santiago.

And here are some of the best images that started appearing on social networks this morning:

“@RodrigoEBR: A volcano in southern Chile named Villarrica just exploded. Photo via @CabroGoogleao pic.twitter.com/XJ0R899fXG” // Brígido

— apple pie  (@reneegomez) March 3, 2015

AMAZING PHOTO: Villarrica volcano erupting in Chile via @NGalloR pic.twitter.com/YaYUPHWqE1

— Nancy Hennen (@tweetbrk) March 3, 2015



Post by Thanders Modern Talking Tribute.

Wow! Fountains of lava spewing from #Villarrica volcano in S Chile last nightRed alert – local areas being evacuated pic.twitter.com/6cd7I6siZt

— Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) March 3, 2015

