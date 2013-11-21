BEFORE AND AFTER: Aerial Pictures Show Super Typhoon Haiyan's Catastrophic Damage

When Super Typhoon Haiyan hit the Philippines, we knew the destruction would be unimaginable.

The storm was as strong as they get, and as we’ve ever seen. It was the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds above 200 miles per hour, and 23-foot storm surges.

As images and footage of the storm and its aftermath rolled in, many were shocked by the damage.

Thousands of people also likely died. Not as much as the 10,000 some claimed, but a very large hit for such a small country. Approximately 1,700 died, including two Americans.

Not only could we see the storm itself from space, but satellites can also see the devastation of the storm is from the sky. Google For Media put together these before and after images of hard-hit parts of the cities of Dulag and Tacloban. The images were taken on November 10, but we just saw them in a post by Discover magazine’s ImaGeo blogger Tom Yulsman.

They are truly devastating.

