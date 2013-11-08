Terrifying Images Of The Record Typhoon Hitting The Philippines

Dina Spector

A record-breaking typhoon smashed into central Philippines early Friday morning local time.

Haiyan — the fourth typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2013 — could be the strongest storm ever recorded to make landfall, with winds of up to 200 mph.

Below are some intensely-scary images and animations of the storm brewing in the western Pacific Ocean.

Beige tbi

Here’s the latest animation from NOAA.

NOAA

Satellites from the Japan Meteorological Agency and EUMESTAT captured this image of Typhoon Haiyan approaching the Philippines on Nov. 7, 2013 at 8 a.m. EST.

TyphoonJapan Meteorological Agency and EUMETSAT

This image shows some islands in the Philippines as seen through Typhoon Haiyan’s eye.

TyphoonNOAA

A far view of Super Typhoon Haiyan over the Philippines.

TyphoonNOAA

This image taken by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Nov. 7 shows the super typhoon as it approaches the Philippines.

Super typhoon haiyanJapan Meteorological Agency/NOAA

NASA’s Aqua satellite snapped this photo on Nov. 7 on Nov. 6 at 11:25 p.m. EST.

Nasa haiyanNASA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.