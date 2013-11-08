Terrifying Images Of The Record Typhoon Hitting The Philippines

A record-breaking typhoon smashed into central Philippines early Friday morning local time.

Haiyan — the fourth typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2013 — could be the strongest storm ever recorded to make landfall, with winds of up to 200 mph.

Below are some intensely-scary images and animations of the storm brewing in the western Pacific Ocean.

Here’s the latest animation from NOAA.



Satellites from the Japan Meteorological Agency and EUMESTAT captured this image of Typhoon Haiyan approaching the Philippines on Nov. 7, 2013 at 8 a.m. EST.

This image shows some islands in the Philippines as seen through Typhoon Haiyan’s eye.

A far view of Super Typhoon Haiyan over the Philippines.

This image taken by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Nov. 7 shows the super typhoon as it approaches the Philippines.

NASA’s Aqua satellite snapped this photo on Nov. 7 on Nov. 6 at 11:25 p.m. EST.

