Stunning New Images Of The £15 Billion Rail Network That Will Revolutionise How People Get Around London

Crossrail Crossrail is 60% complete.

Europe’s largest construction project, Crossrail, is now more than half complete.

With three years of work still left, take a look at the rail network’s progress so far, including new images released Tuesday of the tunnelling work taking place under London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.