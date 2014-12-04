Stunning New Images Of The £15 Billion Rail Network That Will Revolutionise How People Get Around London

CrossrailCrossrail is 60% complete.
Europe’s largest construction project, Crossrail, is now more than half complete.
With three years of work still left, take a look at the rail network’s progress so far, including new images released Tuesday of the tunnelling work taking place under London.
Crossrail is a new network of railway lines, train tunnels, and stations that will make getting around London much easier and faster.
Right now, the London Underground and other rail services are overcrowded. It can make for a hellish morning commute.
The £14.8 billion project will also provide more direct travel routes, meaning it will take less time to get from A to B.
The first Crossrail services will start in 2018. It's expected to carry around 200 million passengers each year.
Crossrail says that the new lines will increase the capacity of London's current rail network by 10%.
Each tunnelling machine weighs 1,000 tonnes. A total of 8 machines can carve 100 metres of new tunnels a week.
10 new Crossrail stations are also under construction at Paddington, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street, Farringdon, Liverpool Street, Whitechapel, and Canary Wharf. Here's an architects impression of the Tottenham Court Road Crossrail ticket hall.
This image of a platform tunnel at the new Bond Street station is part of the latest batch of pictures released by Crossrail.
Crossrail estimates that more than 200,000 people will use the Bond Street Underground and Crossrail station.
The tunnelling machine seen here is named Elizabeth. It's just one of two boring machines that are stilling operation as 90% of the tunnelling is now done.
When the new Farringdon station opens in 2018, it will be one of the most heavily-travelled stations in Britain.
'Crossrail is being delivered on time and on budget,' Crossrail chief executive Andrew Wolstenholme announced this week.
Crossrail also has new fancy trains. Each train will be made up of 9 walk-through carriages, capable of carrying up to 1,500 passengers. It also looks like they will be purple.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.