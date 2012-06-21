These Luxury Bags Were Inspired By Apple Products

Photo: Lo & Sons

Helen Lo founded luxury bag company Lo & Sons after she couldn’t find any fashionable, functional travel bags. She convinced her sons, Derek and Jan, to quit their jobs in advertising and product design research, respectively, and get the startup off the ground in December 2010.Production tripled from 2011 to 2012, and Lo & Sons sold out of its bags for the first three months in 2012.



Nearly 100 per cent of their sales are online, though they do have small shops in Charlottesville and Chicago. The original styles — the OG and TT — retail at $295 and $260, and the other bags are priced just under $200. They just launched their spring/summer collection at Soho House in New York City last week.

Leading up to the launch, we asked the three founders to document a week in their respective cities — New York, Beijing, and Heidelberg, Germany — to get a glimpse of how they manage to run the company themselves (there are no other employees).

They even design the bags. “We have a user-centered design process, which puts the user, not the designer, first,” says Jan. “Apple has been a big inspiration. They make products that are intuitive.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.