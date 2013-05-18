Satellite Images Show The Utter Precision Of Israel's Airstrike On Damascus International Airport

Israel’s Channel 2 released satellite images of at least two locations struck in a reported Israeli airstrike at Damascus International Airport on May 3.



Israel is suspected of targeting Fateh-110 surface-to-surface missiles from Iran that were on their allegedly on their way to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The bombings look very precise, and the targets completely destroyed.

Channel 2

Israel has reportedly carried out at least three airstrikes in Syria this year.

The first, in January, targeted the which include one in January that targeted a convoy located at a major military research facility outside of Damascus (satellite photos here).

Satellite images of the third, carried out the same weekend as the one shown in these images, would be very interesting to see since that strike didn’t seem to target missile supplies.

Instead, the strike on May 5 blasted the Syrian military’s fortress on Qasioun Mountain — hitting the headquarters of the army’s Fourth Division, the elite and feared unit run by the president’s brother Maher, the command of the government’s elite Republican Guard. The strike killed at least 42 Syrian soldiers.

YouTube/screenshotThe May 5 airstrike targeting Assad’s fortress on Qasioun Mountain.The Long War Journal notes that Channel 2 released the images on the same day that an unnamed senior Israeli official contacted The New York Times to warn of another possible strike on Syria.

Israel hasn’t explicitly taken credit for the strikes, but has repeatedly warned that they will act if they suspect sophisticated weapons are being transferred to Hezbollah via Syria.

In the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with the BBC: “We are prepared to defend ourselves if the need arises and I think people know that what I say is both measured and serious.”

(h/t Michael Weiss)

