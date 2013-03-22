I Checked Out Cypriot ATMs This Morning, And Saw The Increasing Signs Of Panic

Christina AvraamEd. note: Earlier this week, Christina Avraam, a freelance photojournalist in Cyprus, sent us incredible photos she’d taken of the bailout protests.



We asked her to keep us posted of anything new or unusual going on the ground.

This morning, she put together the following photo feature showing panicking Cypriots lining up outside ATMs to withdraw their money as the ECB set a Monday deadline for the government to approve bailout terms.

What follows is her full reporting:

I heard today that the ATM machines opened, so I went running to take some pictures for you. I spoke to some of the people there too about their situation and why they came…

