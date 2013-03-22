I Checked Out Cypriot ATMs This Morning, And Saw The Increasing Signs Of Panic

Christina AvraamEd. note: Earlier this week, Christina Avraam, a freelance photojournalist in Cyprus, sent us incredible photos she’d taken of the bailout protests.
We asked her to keep us posted of anything new or unusual going on the ground.
This morning, she put together the following photo feature showing panicking Cypriots lining up outside ATMs to withdraw their money as the ECB set a Monday deadline for the government to approve bailout terms.
What follows is her full reporting:
I heard today that the ATM machines opened, so I went running to take some pictures for you. I spoke to some of the people there too about their situation and why they came…
The man in the red top was knocking on the door of the bank as he had tried to take out his money (700 euros.) He had made the request on the ATM machine, the machine gave him a receipt for 700 euro withdrawal but no money was given.
A bank worker came out to tell us that the machines are being faulty and may not give out money to some people.
Another bank worker came outside (the woman in sunglasses in the middle) as more people were not getting their money. There was no other account of someone receiving a receipt though; the machines would just crash and say that the action could not go through.
I recall a business man desperately attempting for, what people told me to be, half an hour as he could not even take out 20 euros from his account.
Some left after a while of trying to take their money out- quite a few were emotional leaving empty handed.
