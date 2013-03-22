I Checked Out Cypriot ATMs This Morning, And Saw The Increasing Signs Of Panic

Christina AvraamEd. note: Earlier this week, Christina Avraam, a freelance photojournalist in Cyprus, sent us incredible photos she’d taken of the bailout protests

We asked her to keep us posted of anything new or unusual going on the ground.

This morning, she put together the following photo feature showing panicking Cypriots lining up outside ATMs to withdraw their money as the ECB set a Monday deadline for the government to approve bailout terms.

What follows is her full reporting:

I heard today that the ATM machines opened, so I went running to take some pictures for you. I spoke to some of the people there too about their situation and why they came…

I had gone at 11am and there were people that had been waiting for an hour or so in line.

The bank workers were inside the bank while the doors were locked.

The man in the red top was knocking on the door of the bank as he had tried to take out his money (700 euros.) He had made the request on the ATM machine, the machine gave him a receipt for 700 euro withdrawal but no money was given.

A bank worker came out to tell us that the machines are being faulty and may not give out money to some people.

Cars began to pile up outside of the bank; desperately looking for a parking space to get in line.

The line was growing bigger, I counted around 70 people outside Laiki.

Another bank worker came outside (the woman in sunglasses in the middle) as more people were not getting their money. There was no other account of someone receiving a receipt though; the machines would just crash and say that the action could not go through.

The people in line began to panic as they thought the machines had run out of money.

I recall a business man desperately attempting for, what people told me to be, half an hour as he could not even take out 20 euros from his account.

It was unclear what the cause of this was; some people were getting their money, others were not.

Some left after a while of trying to take their money out- quite a few were emotional leaving empty handed.

More live from Cyprus...

