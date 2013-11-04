6 Amazing Photos Of Liu Bolin, China's Disappearing 'Human Chameleon'

Call him the human chameleon.

Chinese artist Liu Bolin has an amazing “superpower:” the ability to blend into any surrounding, using incredibly detailed paint schemes.

His latest installation took him to Caracas, Venezuela, where he blended in with a comic book stand, and painted others onto life-sized versions of Bolivars, Venezuela’s currency; as well as a corn flour package.

“I went to the supermarket and realised how worried Venezuelans are with the problem of inflation. And so I wanted to express my idea through the currency, to reflect the relationship between money and people. The other work is corn flour. It is a product that is scarce in Venezuela and I saw that everyone wants to buy it. And that’s the idea I wanted to express in my work,” he said.

Below are images from several of his projects over the last few years.

REUTERS/China Daily Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013.

REUTERS/China Daily Artist Liu Bolin (3rd row, R) and other participants, painted as part of a project to make themselves look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, are pictured in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as ‘the invisible man’ for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants ‘disappear’ into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called ‘Red Theatre’, the latest project is Liu’s third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 ‘invisible works’ he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar ‘red chair’ topic in 2010 at Milan’s La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China.

REUTERS/China Daily Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011.

REUTERS/China Daily A woman laughs as she pushes a trolley past artist Liu Bolin during his demonstration to blend in with the vegetables on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011.

REUTERS/China Daily Artist Liu Bolin smiles as he prepares to demonstrate an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011.

REUTERS/China Daily Artist Liu Bolin (C), also known as the ‘Vanishing Artist’, is painted by assistants as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009.

As impressive as these are, you should check out his full “portfolio” of amazing blend-in performances »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.