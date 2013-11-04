6 Amazing Photos Of Liu Bolin, China's Disappearing 'Human Chameleon'

Call him the human chameleon.
Chinese artist Liu Bolin has an amazing “superpower:” the ability to blend into any surrounding, using incredibly detailed paint schemes.
His latest installation took him to Caracas, Venezuela, where he blended in with a comic book stand, and painted others onto life-sized versions of Bolivars, Venezuela’s currency; as well as a corn flour package.
“I went to the supermarket and realised how worried Venezuelans are with the problem of inflation. And so I wanted to express my idea through the currency, to reflect the relationship between money and people. The other work is corn flour. It is a product that is scarce in Venezuela and I saw that everyone wants to buy it. And that’s the idea I wanted to express in my work,” he said.
Below are images from several of his projects over the last few years.
As impressive as these are, you should check out his full “portfolio” of amazing blend-in performances »
