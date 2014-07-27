Stunning Images Capture Alcohol Under A Microscope

It’s not just to drink any more.

Instead of getting wasted, a company called Bevshots is using alcohol to do something amazing: They’re crystalizing your favourite beer, wine, cocktails, and liquor and putting tghe results under a microscope. Booze never looked so beautiful.

The drinks were crystallized on a slide and photographed under a polarised light microscope. The light refracts through the drink’s crystals and the results speak for themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.