19 More Stunning Images You Won't Believe Were Found On Google Street View

In March, we showed you 26 images from artist Jon Rafman, who spends hours searching through Google Street View images in hopes of finding weird and beautiful moments from all over the world.

His Tumblr, 9-eyes — named after the 9 cameras Google Street View uses — is where he curates the best images he finds, by just “wandering.”

He also doesn’t document where exactly the photos were taken.

You can read an interview he did with the New York Times here, but first, we picked 19 more photos we thought you’d love to see.

